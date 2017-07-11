Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

Search archive

Hub acquires Long Island broker Unilite

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

Acquisitive broker Hub International has acquired commercial lines intermediary Unilite Insurance Agency from co-owners Robert Eisman and Eli Blisko.

New York-based Unlilite was founded in 1991 and focuses on providing commercial real estate, construction and manufacturing insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eisman and Blisko will join Hub's Northeast region, reporting to Doug Schenendorf, president of the company's Long Island operations.

Hub has displayed a relentless appetite for acquisitions.

Since the start of this year, Chicago-based Hub has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π