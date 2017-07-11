Recent news:

Hub acquires Long Island broker Unilite

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

Acquisitive broker Hub International has acquired commercial lines intermediary Unilite Insurance Agency from co-owners Robert Eisman and Eli Blisko.

New York-based Unlilite was founded in 1991 and focuses on providing commercial real estate, construction and manufacturing insurance. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eisman and Blisko will join Hub's Northeast region, reporting to Doug Schenendorf, president of the company's Long Island operations.

Hub has displayed a relentless appetite for acquisitions.

Since the start of this year, Chicago-based Hub has...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership