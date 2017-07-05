Recent news:

HSBC said to eye ex-AIG boss Hancock for top job

Dan Ascher 5 July 2017

Banking giant HSBC has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of insurance titan American International Group, as it searches for a successor to its outgoing CEO, according to a Bloomberg report.

It would be only the second time HSBC has looked beyond its own ranks for a candidate to fill a top job, the news service said today.

The London-based bank is also said to be considering a number of internal candidates to replace Stuart Gulliver who is set to...

