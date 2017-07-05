Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 July 2017

Search archive

HSBC said to eye ex-AIG boss Hancock for top job

Dan Ascher 5 July 2017

Banking giant HSBC has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of insurance titan American International Group, as it searches for a successor to its outgoing CEO, according to a Bloomberg report.

It would be only the second time HSBC has looked beyond its own ranks for a candidate to fill a top job, the news service said today.

The London-based bank is also said to be considering a number of internal candidates to replace Stuart Gulliver who is set to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π