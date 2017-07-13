Recent news:

HPS and BP Marsh fund Nexus acquisitions

Charlie Thomas 13 July 2017

Global investment firm HPS Investment Partners and venture capital provider BP Marsh & Partners have provided the financing for a trio of acquisitions for expansive MGA Nexus Underwriting.

BP Marsh announced today that it had provided a £4mn ($5.2mn) loan facility to the Colin Thompson-led MGA, while HPS has provided a £26mn loan facility.

BP Marsh holds an 18.6 percent shareholding in Nexus.

Prior to this transaction, Nexus had no debt on its balance sheet and an Ebitda of around...

