Recent news:

Howden strikes Mexican partnership

John Hewitt Jones 14 December 2017

Hyperion-owned broking firm Howden has partnered with Grupo Ordás, Mexico's fifth-largest broker, to enter the Mexican insurance market.

Grupo Ordás will join Howden's international broking group, which has a significant Iberoamerican division, operating in six Latin American countries as well as Spain and Portugal.

The Mexican broking house specialises in motor insurance and corporate lines, and is based in Mexico City.

Commenting on the agreement, Hyperion and Howden chief executive David Howden said the partnership represented an important strategic development...

