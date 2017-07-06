Recent news:

Howden hires Yilmaz as Middle East and Africa CEO

Bernard Goyder 6 July 2017

Howden has hired Marsh Emirates CEO Atinc Yilmaz as regional CEO for Turkey, the Middle East and Africa.

The Hyperion Insurance Group-owned wholesale broker places property, liability, employee benefits, marine, trade credit and reinsurance business in the region from offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Turkish facultative reinsurance broker GRC Howden and Turkish specialty broker Howden Sigorta will also fall under the remit of Yilmaz, whose home country is Turkey.

Yilmaz will be based in Dubai.

