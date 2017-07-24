Recent news:

Howden buys Singapores Sterling Knight

Laura Board 24 July 2017

Hyperion-owned retail broker Howden has completed the acquisition of Singapore-based Sterling Knight.

The target company specialises in specie and international employee benefits business and serves clients ranging from multinationals to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Sterling Knight will continue to operate using its own licence under the leadership of CEO Victor Adam and other existing management, Howden said.

Howden and Hyperion CEO David Howden called the purchase "another significant milestone" in the group's Asian expansion efforts.

Sterling Knight was established in...

