Recent news:

Howden acquires Bergé broking business

Bernard Goyder 5 July 2017

Howden Iberia, the Spanish and Portuguese subsidiary of Hyperion-owned Howden Broking Group, has acquired the Spanish specialty broker Bergé y Asociados Correduría de Seguros.

Madrid-headquartered Bergé y Asociados focuses on placing automotive, logistical and marine infrastructure risks.

The deal has received regulatory approval, Howden said.

Howden Iberia is the fifth-largest broker in the Spanish insurance market.

José Manuel González, CEO of Howden Iberoamerica, said: "Bergé y Asociados' niche expertise will enable us to expand into a specialist area in which...

