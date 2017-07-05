Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 July 2017

Search archive

Howden acquires Bergé broking business

Bernard Goyder 5 July 2017

Howden Iberia, the Spanish and Portuguese subsidiary of Hyperion-owned Howden Broking Group, has acquired the Spanish specialty broker Bergé y Asociados Correduría de Seguros.

Madrid-headquartered Bergé y Asociados focuses on placing automotive, logistical and marine infrastructure risks.

The deal has received regulatory approval, Howden said.

Howden Iberia is the fifth-largest broker in the Spanish insurance market.

José Manuel González, CEO of Howden Iberoamerica, said: "Bergé y Asociados' niche expertise will enable us to expand into a specialist area in which...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π