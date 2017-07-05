Howden acquires Bergé broking business

Howden Iberia, the Spanish and Portuguese subsidiary of Hyperion-owned Howden Broking Group, has acquired the Spanish specialty broker Bergé y Asociados Correduría de Seguros.
Madrid-headquartered Bergé y Asociados focuses on placing automotive, logistical and marine infrastructure risks.
The deal has received regulatory approval, Howden said.
Howden Iberia is the fifth-largest broker in the Spanish insurance market.
José Manuel González, CEO of Howden Iberoamerica, said: "Bergé y Asociados' niche expertise will enable us to expand into a specialist area in which...
