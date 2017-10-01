Recent news:

House approves opening flood market to industry

Ted Bunker 28 September 2017

A measure aimed at opening the US flood insurance market to greater participation by private insurers passed the House of Representatives today with a bipartisan majority voting in favour.

The issue, attached to a bill that extends various Federal Aviation Administration and public health programmes for six months, now goes to the Senate, where it may prove more difficult to pass.

While the House previously voted unanimously for the so-called Ross-Castor bill, in April 2016, Democrats in the current legislative...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership