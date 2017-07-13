Recent news:

Horace Mann sees Q2 pre-tax cat losses of up to $34mn

Ted Bunker 12 July 2017

Property and casualty insurer Horace Mann Educators shares fell almost 3 percent today after the carrier said late Tuesday that it expects to report pre-tax catastrophe losses of $31mn to $34mn for the second quarter.

The company cited 16 severe wind and hail events, particularly in Colorado and Minnesota, during the period and said would clip $0.49 to $0.53 a share from earnings, in a regulatory filing today that recapped the Tuesday release. The personal lines carrier cited auto and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership