1 June 2017

Homeowners Choice renews $968mn reinsurance cover

Sofia Geraghty 1 June 2017

Florida insurer Homeowners Choice has placed $968mn of first-event catastrophe reinsurance for 2017-18, down slightly from $972mn last year, as it obtained better coverage terms.

Paresh Patel, CEO of parent company HCI Group, said he expected net reinsurance costs to reach $113mn for the 2017-18 reinsurance year, similar to last year's figure.

"While it is difficult to compare reinsurance coverages year to year, we expect our reinsurance spend to be similar to last year while securing improved coverage terms and...

