Hoare replaces Jardine on Lloyds Council

Bernard Goyder 9 March 2017

Dominick Hoare, the chief underwriting officer of the Munich Re Syndicate, has been elected unopposed to the Lloyd's Council, Lloyd's said in a statement today.

Hoare replaces Paul Jardine, the executive vice president and chief experience officer of XL Group. Jardine represented Catlin Syndicate on the Council until his term expired on 31 January.

Hoare will join the Council, the body responsible for the management and supervision of the Lloyd's market, on 19 April. His term will run until January...

