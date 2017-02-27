Recent news:

Hiscox to shrink London Market book in 2017

Charlie Thomas 27 February 2017

Hiscox expects to shrink its London Market gross premiums by between £50mn and £100mn ($62mn-$125mn) in 2017, with the precise amount dependent on pricing, CEO Bronek Masojada confirmed.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider following the release of the carrier's full-year results earlier today, the executive said it was likely Hiscox would shrink exposure in some lines of business this year, rather than exiting them altogether.



"Our goal is to have a portfolio which we can reshape. It will decline in...

