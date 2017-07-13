Recent news:

Hiscox recruits professional lines duo

Bernard Goyder 13 July 2017

London-listed (re)insurer Hiscox has hired professional lines underwriters from XL Group and Travelers, as it expands its US engineering and professional liability teams.

Joseph Reynolds from XL has become architects' and engineers' product head and a vice president at Hiscox USA, Hiscox said.

Thomas Rea from Travelers has been named professional liability product head and vice president at the company.

Both Reynolds and Rea will report to David Egosi, who is Hiscox USA senior vice president and head of professional...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership