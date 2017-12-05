Recent news:

Hiscox Re draws director of underwriting from Paraline

Laura Board 5 December 2017

Hiscox has appointed Megan McConnell as director of underwriting for Hiscox Re in London.

McConnell joins the company from Paraline, where she was active underwriter of Syndicate 4242 and Special Purpose Arrangement 6123.



McConnell's director of undewriting role at Hiscox Re replaces the chief underwriting officer position that Mike Krefta held before his promotion a year ago to Hiscox Re and ILS CEO.



She becomes joint active underwriter alongside Paul Lawrence for Syndicate 33 and active underwriter for Syndicate 6104...

