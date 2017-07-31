Recent news:

Hiscox profits halve on currency headwinds

Matthew Neill 31 July 2017

Pre-tax profits at London market carrier Hiscox fell almost 50 percent year-on-year in the first half to £102.6mn ($134.7mn), with the result dented by a currency loss for the period but nevertheless beating forecasts.



Excluding the £30.9mn impact of foreign exchange movements, profits rose 12.5 percent to £133.5mn.



The group combined ratio swelled 10.3 points to 91.0 percent, but increased 1.5 points on a constant-currency basis to 89.9 percent.

In the first half Hiscox reported a near-47 percent rise in...

