Hiscox posts 'record' 2016 profits

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Hiscox reported record pre-tax profits of £354.5mn ($441.4mn) for the full year following a significant boost from foreign exchange movements and an improved investment return.



The carrier's 2016 pre-tax profits were a 64 percent increase on the previous year's result and the highest Hiscox has reported since 2009, when it posted pre-tax profits of £320.6mn.



Net foreign exchange gains for the year surged to £152.4mn from just £15.2mn a year ago, while the 2016 investment result more than doubled year...

