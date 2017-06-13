Recent news:

Hiscox partners with InsurTech startup Bold Penguin

Ted Bunker 13 June 2017

Hiscox International has agreed to make available to its US agents an online marketplace for commercial products through a new partnership with InsurTech startup Bold Penguin.

The agreement announced today by the Columbus, Ohio-based technology company will provide Hiscox International agents with real-time pricing for risks, making it easier to write coverage, Bold Penguin said.

The portal provided by Bold Penguin is designed to automate much of the underwriting process for commercial insurance, according to the company. It aims to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership