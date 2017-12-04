Recent news:

Hiscox names cyber unit management team

Dan Ascher 4 December 2017

Hiscox has reshuffled its staff to create a so-called cyber "virtual business unit" that brings together product development, service offerings, marketing, underwriting appetite, pricing, and reinsurance protections under one roof.

As part of the cyber unit's creation Hiscox named chief technology officer and chief information officer Gareth Wharton to lead the segment as cyber CEO.

Meanwhile Hiscox named Matt Webb as cyber chief underwriting officer and London market line underwriter for cyber. Webb has been with the firm for 12...

