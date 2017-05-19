Recent news:

Hiscox investors show dissatisfaction with exec pay

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

Nearly 20 percent of Hiscox shareholders voted against its remuneration report for the year at the carrier's annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

Hiscox said 19.26 percent of votes were cast against the remuneration report resolution, with a further 15.54 percent of votes opposing its remuneration policy.

Both resolutions were passed, however. The remainder of the resolutions garnered the backing of between 97.23 percent and 99.99 percent of votes cast.

The company's annual report for 2016 revealed CEO Bronek Masojada could...

