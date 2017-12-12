Recent news:

Hiscox in renewal rights deal on Liberty recall book

Catrin Shi 12 December 2017

Hiscox has signed an agreement for the renewal rights of Liberty's London market product recall book, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

This publication reported last month that Liberty was withdrawing its crisis management offering in both the US and the UK, which includes contaminated products insurance, product recall and kidnap and ransom.

Hiscox will look to take on the product recall and contaminated products elements of the London market portfolio, which was written across both Liberty's Lloyd's and company market...

