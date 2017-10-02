Recent news:

Hiscox forecasts $225mn in Harvey and Irma claims as rates rise

Bernard Goyder 2 October 2017

London-listed insurer Hiscox said the insurance market is starting to harden, as it put the net cost of claims from hurricanes Harvey and Irma at around $225mn.

The figure is based on Hurricane Harvey causing an insured loss of $25bn and Hurricane Irma costing the insurance industry $35bn. The catastrophe claims estimates exclude losses to the US National Flood Insurance Program.

On 18 September it had pegged the impact of Harvey alone at $150mn in net claims, which implies far...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership