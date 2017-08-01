Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Hiscox CEO pledges commitment to Lloyds Brussels

Catrin Shi 1 August 2017

Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada confirmed that his company intends to use Lloyd's Brussels for its European big-ticket business, while utilising its Luxembourg hub for its growing retail offering on the continent.

Speaking to this publication following the firm's half-year results announcement, Masojada said Hiscox will set aside EUR50mn ($59mn) to capitalise its Luxembourg hub, which will support its existing Hiscox Europe retail unit.

The carrier's European big-ticket business will then be written via Lloyd's Brussels, which the Corporation aims to...

