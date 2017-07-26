Recent news:

Highland Insurance hires crop reinsurance underwriter

Bernard Goyder 26 July 2017

Tokio Marine Kiln affiliate Highland Insurance Solutions has recruited James Tran as head of global agriculture from XL Catlin, as the firm expands into agricultural reinsurance.

Tran was head of worldwide agriculture at Catlin and retained his position after XL Group's acquisition of the carrier.

Highland said yesterday that Tran will be responsible for developing its crop reinsurance business.

Tran will work closely with Tokio Marine Kiln's reinsurance underwriters in London and Singapore.

Highland is led by CEO Carl Herrmann...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership