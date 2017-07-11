Recent news:

Higher risk US auto claims rise: AM Best

Bernard Goyder 11 July 2017

US auto losses are mounting in the higher premium non-standard market amid escalating repair and medical costs, AM Best said in a report today.

The ratings agency said that loss ratios in the class had deteriorated to the worst levels in a decade, with smaller regional and single state insurers suffering most.

The loss-adjusted expense ratio for writers of US non-standard auto insurance was 78.4 percent in 2015 and 81.1 percent in 2016 - above the five and ten year...

