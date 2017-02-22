Recent news:

Higher claims push IAG HY profits down 6%

Matthew Neill 22 February 2017

Increased natural catastrophe losses caused IAG to report a 6 percent drop in insurance profits to A$571.0mn ($438.8mn) for the second half of last year.

In its half-year results, the company said it had suffered natural peril losses totalling A$420mn - A$80mn greater than its allowance.

Approximately A$117mn of this figure was attributable to the Kaikoura earthquake that struck New Zealand in November, with Adelaide and New Zealand storms adding another A$86mn.

Attritional loss activity was also up about 12...

