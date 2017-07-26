Recent news:

Higher attachment points assisted Everest Re Q2: Doucette

Charlie Thomas 26 July 2017

Everest Re reinsurance CEO John Doucette has told analysts that higher attachment points on its reinsurance business helped it to limit its exposure to the spate of US weather events in the second quarter of 2017.

Responding to a question from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields on Everest Re's Q2 results call, Doucette said increased attachment points had helped the Bermudian limit its cat exposure in both the latest quarter and the previous one.

"So, in general, market...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership