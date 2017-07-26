Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Higher attachment points assisted Everest Re Q2: Doucette

Charlie Thomas 26 July 2017

Everest Re reinsurance CEO John Doucette has told analysts that higher attachment points on its reinsurance business helped it to limit its exposure to the spate of US weather events in the second quarter of 2017.

Responding to a question from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields on Everest Re's Q2 results call, Doucette said increased attachment points had helped the Bermudian limit its cat exposure in both the latest quarter and the previous one.

"So, in general, market...

