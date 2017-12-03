Recent news:

High Court finds Morrisons liable for staff data breach

Bernard Goyder 1 December 2017

UK food retailer Morrisons has been found liable for a data breach caused when an employee leaked staff information, the High Court has ruled.

Andrew Skelton, an internal auditor at the retailer, leaked the payroll data of 100,000 members of staff in 2014. Skelton put the information on the internet and even sent a dossier of records to a local newspaper.

He was convicted of fraud and computer misuse and sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015.

In a...

