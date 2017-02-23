Recent news:

Hicks warns of cracks in insurers profitability

Charlie Thomas 23 February 2017

Alleghany president and CEO Weston Hicks has warned that cracks are starting to appear in insurers' underwriting accounts and loss reserves.

In commentary accompanying the carrier's results yesterday, Hicks noted that while the insurance industry does a good job of adjusting its prices to trailing loss experience, it historically has not been good at calling inflection points in these trends.

"In the second half of 2016 cracks began to appear in the foundation of the industry's underwriting account and loss...

