5 June 2017

Heritage saves on reduced $2.62bn reinsurance programme

Floridian carrier Heritage Insurance took advantage of cheaper reinsurance rates to halve the retention on its $2.62bn reinsurance programme for the 2017-2018 year.

The insurer said it obtained $2.62bn of cover at this year's 1 June renewal, a reduction of 13 percent from the $3bn of reinsurance limit bought last year.

Heritage spent $223mn on the programme, down 7 percent from $240mn last year, which it attributed to exposure management coupled with improved pricing.

The company has been cutting back...

