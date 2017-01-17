Recent news:

Herbert leaves Suncorp after 17 years

Charlie Thomas 16 January 2017

Suncorp chief transformation officer Clayton Herbert is to leave the firm later this month, the Australian insurance giant announced today.

Herbert has worked at Suncorp since 1999 and held a number of senior positions across finance and risk, including deputy CFO and group chief risk officer (CRO).

"Clayton has played a critical role in leading the successful implementation of Suncorp's new operating model that has transformed Suncorp and positioned the organisation to better meet more of our customers' needs," said...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership