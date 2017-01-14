Recent news:

Helvetia launches InsurTech venture fund

Laura Board 12 January 2017

Switzerland's Helvetia Insurance is launching a venture financing arm which aims to invest about CHF55mn ($54 mn) in InsurTech companies and other start-ups focused on digital technology.

The company said the Helvetia Venture Fund will back about 25 "young" companies over the next few years through a specially established management company in Luxembourg. It will work with Swiss venture capital firm b-to-v Partners on the fund but will make the investment decisions itself.

Helvetia Venture Fund will target InsurTech companies...

