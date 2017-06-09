Recent news:

Helios agrees to acquire Nottus No 51

Charlie Thomas 9 June 2017

Aim-listed Lloyd's carrier Helios Underwriting has agreed to acquire Nottus No 51, a limited liability member of Lloyd's, for £964,500 ($1.2mn) in cash.

Nottus' underwriting capacity for 2017 is £669,000. Prior to today's deal, Helios's 2017 capacity was £35mn.

In the year ended 31 December 2015 Nottus made a profit before tax of £102,674 on gross premiums written of £550,000. Its net asset value at that date was £540,000.

Nottus's 2015 year of account is forecast to generate a midpoint...

