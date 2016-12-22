Recent news:

Helios acquires Lloyds LLV Pooks

Charlie Thomas 22 December 2016

Aim-listed carrier Helios Underwriting is to acquire Lloyd's limited liability vehicle Pooks for £870,659 ($1.1mn) in cash.

The vehicle is currently owned by Helios CEO Nigel Hanbury and has underwriting capacity of £784,666. In the year ended 31 December 2015, Pooks made a profit before tax of £28,156 on gross premiums written of £606,141.

Hanbury controls Pooks through his indirect ownership of Upperton Holdings. The deal constitutes a substantial property transaction and a related party transaction. It requires the approval...

