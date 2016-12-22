Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 December 2016

Search archive

Helios acquires Lloyds LLV Pooks

Charlie Thomas 22 December 2016

Aim-listed carrier Helios Underwriting is to acquire Lloyd's limited liability vehicle Pooks for £870,659 ($1.1mn) in cash.

The vehicle is currently owned by Helios CEO Nigel Hanbury and has underwriting capacity of £784,666. In the year ended 31 December 2015, Pooks made a profit before tax of £28,156 on gross premiums written of £606,141.

Hanbury controls Pooks through his indirect ownership of Upperton Holdings. The deal constitutes a substantial property transaction and a related party transaction. It requires the approval...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2016. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π