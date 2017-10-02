Recent news:

Heizmann named to run Everest European credit and surety

Charlie Thomas 2 October 2017

Everest Re Group has appointed Markus Heizmann as head of its Zurich-based credit and surety operation.

He will work alongside Laurent Arnould, head of financial products, to further develop the firm's worldwide trade credit reinsurance business and surety and political risks business outside the US, Canada and Latin America.

Heizmann joins Bermuda-based Everest from Axis Re, where he was most recently senior underwriter for credit and surety.

Stephan Knipper, managing director of Everest Re Continental Europe, said: "Markus is a...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership