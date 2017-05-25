Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 May 2017

HDI Global enters London A&H market with Morrin hire

Charlie Thomas 25 May 2017

Kieran Morrin has left his role at Sompo Canopius to become director of accident and health (A&H) for HDI Global, The Insurance Insider understands.

Morrin was divisional underwriter for A&H, UK specialty, while at Sompo Canopius, a role he held for almost three years.

Prior to that he was UK head of A&H for Zurich Insurance Group.

Morrin's arrival marks HDI's first foray into the London A&H market.

Separately, The Insurance Insider also understands that Colin Lavey has resigned as...

