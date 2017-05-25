HDI Global enters London A&H market with Morrin hire

Kieran Morrin has left his role at Sompo Canopius to become director of accident and health (A&H) for HDI Global, The Insurance Insider understands.
Morrin was divisional underwriter for A&H, UK specialty, while at Sompo Canopius, a role he held for almost three years.
Prior to that he was UK head of A&H for Zurich Insurance Group.
Morrin's arrival marks HDI's first foray into the London A&H market.
Separately, The Insurance Insider also understands that Colin Lavey has resigned as...
