HCI shares climb 6% on earnings beat

David Bull 22 February 2017

HCI Group led a mini-bounce in Florida stocks after the company's earnings beat received a positive response from analysts, despite underwriting challenges in the state.

Although the homeowners' writer reported a 105 percent combined ratio for the fourth quarter, operating earnings per share of $0.19 were significantly better than the Wall Street consensus forecast of a $0.17 loss.

The carrier's shares were trading up more than 7 percent in mid-morning trading before edging back before noon to $46.12, up 6...

