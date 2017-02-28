Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

28 February 2017

Search archive

HCI plans to raise $115mn in debt

Matthew Neill 28 February 2017

HCI Group has announced its intention to raise $115mn of debt in a private placement days after its CEO signalled an interest in acting as a consolidator in the disjointed Florida market.

The carrier said $35.0mn will be used for stock buybacks, while $40.8mn will be used to pay off existing debt. HCI said the remainder would be used for "general corporate purposes".

Following the publication of the carrier's consensus-beating fourth quarter results last week, HCI chairman and CEO Paresh...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π