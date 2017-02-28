HCI plans to raise $115mn in debt

HCI Group has announced its intention to raise $115mn of debt in a private placement days after its CEO signalled an interest in acting as a consolidator in the disjointed Florida market.
The carrier said $35.0mn will be used for stock buybacks, while $40.8mn will be used to pay off existing debt. HCI said the remainder would be used for "general corporate purposes".
Following the publication of the carrier's consensus-beating fourth quarter results last week, HCI chairman and CEO Paresh...
