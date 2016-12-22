Recent news:

HCI plans $20mn share buyback

Dan Ascher 21 December 2016

The board of Floridian homeowners' insurer HCI Group has authorised a $20mn share buyback scheme for 2017.

The plan will permit the Tampa-based carrier to buy back shares in cash transactions through open market purchases, block transactions and privately negotiated deals.

HCI's share price has increased by 16.6 percent over the course of this year. After opening at $33.35 at the beginning of January, the stock was trading at $38.87 when markets closed yesterday.

The insurer received a boost on...

