HCI expands flood offering beyond Florida heartland

Dan Ascher 22 June 2017

Florida homeowners insurer HCI Group has expanded its flood offering beyond its heartland in the Sunshine State.

The insurer has begun the regulatory process to secure approval to write the business in nine additional states, according to a statement today from its Tampa headquarters.

If it gets the go ahead, HCI will be permitted to write flood insurance in Arkansas, California, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas, in addition to Florida.

The insurer's chairman and...

