HCI combined ratio climbs to 105% on cats and AOB

David Bull 21 February 2017

HCI Group has joined fellow Floridian United Insurance in reporting a fourth-quarter underwriting loss as the impact from Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew combined with adverse reserve development associated with the assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis in the state.

The carrier, which operates in Florida through its Homeowners Choice subsidiary, reported a combined ratio that increased to 104.9 percent in the most recent quarter from 74.3 percent in Q4 2015.

Hurricane Matthew accounted for around $21mn in losses and loss adjustment...

