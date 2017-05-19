Recent news:

HCC boosts Tokio Marine 2016 profits

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

The acquisition of HCC bolstered earnings at Tokio Marine Holdings as the group's international non-life profit surged by 29 percent year-on-year, or 24 percent when excluding currency effects, to 173.2bn yen ($1.5bn) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017.

Non-life net written premiums (NWP) increased by 28 percent to just under 1.57tn yen as the impact of the HCC acquisition fed through. The Japanese company closed the $7.5bn purchase of the Texas-based carrier in October 2015.

P&C forms the...

