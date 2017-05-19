Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 May 2017

HCC boosts Tokio Marine 2016 profits

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

The acquisition of HCC bolstered earnings at Tokio Marine Holdings as the group's international non-life profit surged by 29 percent year-on-year, or 24 percent when excluding currency effects, to 173.2bn yen ($1.5bn) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017.

Non-life net written premiums (NWP) increased by 28 percent to just under 1.57tn yen as the impact of the HCC acquisition fed through. The Japanese company closed the $7.5bn purchase of the Texas-based carrier in October 2015.

P&C forms the...

