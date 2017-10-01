Recent news:

Harvey and Irma exhaust $5.8bn NFIP borrowing capacity

Ted Bunker 28 September 2017

Claims from Hurricane Harvey have exhausted the National Flood Insurance Program's $5.8bn borrowing authority, as anticipated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or Fema.

But so far, only about $925mn in Harvey-related claims have been paid by the NFIP, as the programme is known, on more than 88,000 claims received, almost all from Texas, Politico reported today, citing Fema.

Over 25,000 claims have been submitted to the NFIP related to Hurricane Irma, Politico said. Irma claims have come from Florida,...

