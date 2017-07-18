Recent news:

Pioneer names Hari as head of cat risk

Charlie Thomas 18 July 2017

MGA heavyweight Pioneer has appointed Anand Hari as head of catastrophe risk and exposure management.

Hari will report to group director of underwriting Graeme Rayner, who joined from MS Amlin last year. Hari will be based in the London office.

Hari joins from Faraday Syndicate 435, where he was head of direct and facultative cat modelling in a role that included delivering Solvency II and other regulatory requirements from the Prudential Regulation Authority and Lloyd's.

Earlier this year, this publication...

