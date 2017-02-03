Recent news:

Hanovers $174.1mn reserve move drives earnings miss

Ted Bunker 2 February 2017

The Hanover reported a $19.7mn operating loss for the fourth quarter, or $0.46 a share, to miss the consensus earnings view of analysts as an unfavourable prior-year reserve adjustment drained $174.1mn from its pre-tax profit.

Wall Street analysts had looked for operating earnings of $1.13 a share, according to a MarketWatch.com compilation of six estimates.

The insurer said the reserve development added 12.3 percentage points to its fourth quarter combined ratio of 107.7 percent, compared with 95.0 percent in the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership