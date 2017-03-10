Recent news:

Hannover Re predicts limited impact from Ogden

Matthew Neill 10 March 2017

Hannover Re may prop up its motor excess-of-loss reserves following the change to the UK Ogden rate, but believes the ultimate losses will not materially affect the company, according to CEO Ulrich Wallin.

Wallin told analysts during an earnings presentation that the company writes around £50.0mn ($60.8mn) of motor excess-of-loss business in the UK, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.



However, he added that the high attachment points of between £5mn and £8mn meant it was unlikely to be hit...

