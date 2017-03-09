Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 March 2017

Hannover Re P&C profit jumps on improved underwriting

Catrin Shi 9 March 2017

Fourth-quarter operating profit in the P&C segment at Hannover Re climbed 10.5 percent to EUR447mn ($472mn), driven by an improvement in underwriting performance.

The result was more than 10 percent ahead of the analyst consensus of EUR404mn, according to Helvea equity analyst Daniel Bischof.

In a note published this morning, he said: "In our view the market will focus on the significant non-life reserve releases of EUR804mn in 2016 which equals 60 percent of the segment's [operating profit] or 160...

