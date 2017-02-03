Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

Hannover Re increases outwards protection at 1.1

Laura Board 2 February 2017

Hannover Re increased its retro cover at 1 January with expanded use of its sidecar and a new retro cat cover, management said on a conference call today.

CEO Ulrich Wallin and Jürgen Gräber, the executive board member who oversees P&C, said about 45 percent of its business was now protected by its K-Cessions retrocession sidecar, up from about 40 or 41 percent a year ago.

For the first time since 2011 Hannover Re had availed itself of a EUR100mn...

