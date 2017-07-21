Recent news:

Hannover Re completes Argenta acquisition

Bernard Goyder 21 July 2017

Hannover Re today confirmed it has finalised its takeover of Argenta Holdings.

Argenta Holdings owns Argenta Syndicate Management and Argenta Private Capital, along with a pro rata share in Syndicate 2121.

Hannover Re said the deal, agreed in March, was completed on 20 July.

The deal consideration was undisclosed, but Scottish newspaper The Herald reported in March that Hannover Re paid £142.5mn ($177.5mn) for Argenta, netting founder Alasdair Locke a £64mn payout.

