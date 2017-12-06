Recent news:

Hank Greenberg backs AI start-up Cytora

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

Starr Companies chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and QBE have participated in a £4.4mn ($5.9mn) funding round for artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cytora.

The investors joined Cambridge Innovation Capital and others in the funding round, which comes after Cytora partnered with XL Catlin's Accelerate division in October.



Cytora's risk engine product scrapes the Internet for information that can help predict future claims and create risk profiles, using data from company websites, news sites and government sources.

For the past year it...

