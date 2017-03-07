Recent news:

Hancock uncertainty revives AIG CEO replacement talk

David Bull 7 March 2017

Doubts over the future of AIG president and CEO Peter Hancock have stirred debate over who might feature on a shortlist of potential candidates to replace him.

As previously reported, the struggling insurance giant's board of directors is expected to discuss the fate of Hancock this month after a dreadful set of fourth quarter results heaped renewed pressure on the executive.

If it is decided a successor should be sought, it is conceivable attention will focus on an industry outsider...

